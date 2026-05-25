Drink-driving causes 124 crashes in a month, leaves 12 dead

Kathmandu, May 25: Drink-driving caused 124 road accidents across the country in the month of Baisakh, leaving 12 people dead and 174 others injured, according to Nepal Police.

Within the Kathmandu Valley alone, 37 such accidents were recorded during the same period. These incidents resulted in two deaths and 50 injuries, said Nepal Police Central Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Avin Narayan Kafle.

In Koshi Province, 35 accidents linked to drunk driving left two people dead and 53 injured. Madhesh Province reported 20 such accidents with 27 injuries but no fatalities. In Bagmati Province, 12 accidents caused one death and 19 injuries.

Gandaki Province recorded five accidents, resulting in four deaths and three injuries. Lumbini Province saw nine accidents, which left three people dead and 15 injured. In Karnali Province, three accidents injured three people, while in Sudurpaschim Province, three accidents left four injured.

Police said the data shows a rising risk of road crashes due to alcohol consumption while driving. Authorities have urged drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, especially during nighttime, public holidays and festivals when drink-driving cases tend to rise.

Police also said enforcement against drink-driving has been intensified across the country, particularly in urban areas, highways and busy junctions. Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office Chief Senior Superintendent Nawaraj Adhikari said awareness campaigns are being conducted alongside strict legal action.

He said alcohol impairs judgment, reduces control over vehicles and increases speeding tendencies, significantly raising the risk of accidents. He urged all drivers to remain alert and follow traffic rules to ensure safer roads.

People’s News Monitoring Service