Rabi directs RSP MPs not to speak for 100 days

Kathmandu, May 24: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chair Rabi Lamichhane has held discussions with his party’s MPs elected from Koshi and Madhesh provinces.

He met Koshi Province MPs from 11 am to 1 pm and Madhesh Province MPs from 1:30 pm to 4 pm at the parliamentary party office in Singha Durbar, where he discussed contemporary political issues.

During the meeting, he reportedly advised MPs not to speak or make public comments for at least the first 100 days of the government. Quoting him, one MP said, “Giving interviews to the media can increase the risk of damaging the party’s image. Please remain cautious for at least 100 days.”

A Madhesh-based influential leader and close confidant of Lamichhane reportedly told his group that remarks made by MP Amresh Kumar Singh reflect the current reality of Madhesh. He said the problems seen at border checkpoints with India should not be taken lightly.

Quoting the leader, a source said, “Even small gifts carried by daughters coming from India or daughters-in-law returning home are being confiscated at customs points. This is not a minor issue. No one can forget the hardships faced by Madheshis, their daughters and daughters-in-law within just a month of celebrating a Madhesi becoming Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, party spokesperson and MP Manish Jha is also said to be unhappy internally after not being made a committee chair or a minister. He has reportedly raised the issues seen in Madhesh openly with top party leaders.

Following a recent court order from the Kaski District Court in favor of Rabi Lamichhane, internal politics within RSP has taken a new turn, according to party leaders.

Analysts say the ruling has been interpreted differently by the group aligned with Prime Minister Balen, while the Rabi faction has read it in its own way. They also say Lamichhane’s upcoming India visit from June 2 is being closely watched by both sides.

People’s News Monitoring Service