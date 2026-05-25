CPN-UML lists 11 allegations against govt

Kathmandu, May 25: The CPN-UML has levelled 11 allegations against the government, concluding that it is drifting away from democratic norms toward authoritarian and arbitrary practices.

The conclusion was drawn during the party’s eighth Secretariat meeting, which ended on Sunday. The party said the current government is deviating from democratic principles and moving in an increasingly autocratic direction. It added that it strongly opposes these trends and will raise public awareness against them through campaigns both in the streets and in parliament.

UML Deputy General Secretary Lekhraj Bhatt said the party had decided to launch a “public exposure campaign” as necessary to counter the government’s actions.

The party’s 11-point allegations are as follows: The government is running in an arbitrary manner and has shown biased and retaliatory behavior against CPN-UML Chairperson and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, soon after its formation. It has postponed a previously scheduled parliamentary session and issued ordinances instead. Through these ordinances, it imposed restrictions on student unions and professional organizations.

It has carried out what UML described as the inhumane displacement of squatters and informal settlers. It introduced impractical tightening measures at customs points, going against established practices. It made recommendations for the chief justice by violating established norms and bypassing seniority, allegedly to serve vested interests.

The party also accused the government of disrespecting the head of state and violating parliamentary decorum during the current session through actions of the Prime Minister. It alleged politicized changes in universities and other institutions.

Further, it said violence against Dalit and women communities has increased while the government has remained silent. Inflation has risen without adequate response from authorities. The government has also discouraged entrepreneurs and business communities, according to UML.

People’s News Monitoring Service