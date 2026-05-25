Chinese Embassy rejects bribery allegations against journalists

Kathmandu, May 25: The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has denied media reports alleging that Chinese nationals tried to bribe journalists to publish negative stories about Nepali politicians, calling the claims “groundless rumors.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, the embassy said China firmly follows the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and respects Nepal’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The embassy said it was “deeply shocked” by what it described as rumors circulated by certain media outlets and categorically rejected the allegations.

It added that China has consistently supported Nepal’s political stability, economic development, and efforts to improve people’s livelihoods.

The statement also urged Nepali authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the claims and take legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

China expressed readiness to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with Nepal, saying it would help protect shared interests between the two countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service