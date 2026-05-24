Disasters kill 70 ahead of monsoon

KATHMANDU, May 24 — Disasters have killed 70 people across Nepal in the first 40 days of the Nepali year 2083, with 1,342 incidents reported nationwide, according to official data.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said the incidents have also left 333 people injured during this short period.

Authority spokesperson Shanti Mahat said altitude sickness caused the highest number of deaths at 16, followed by lightning strikes with 14 fatalities and fires claiming 11 lives. Windstorms killed nine people, animal attacks eight, snakebites five, landslides and boat accidents two each, while floods, wildfires, and avalanches each claimed one life.

Authorities said 1,621 families have been affected overall.

By frequency, fires dominated with 488 cases, followed by windstorms at 230 incidents, lightning at 139, and snakebite cases at 105.

In the past 24 hours alone, three more deaths were recorded. The authority reported 32 fresh incidents within a day, leaving 13 people injured and causing losses exceeding Rs 17 million.

The country is now entering the monsoon season, when flood and landslide risks typically rise. Several eastern districts have already faced severe flooding today, disrupting normal life in affected areas.