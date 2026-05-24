Dispute over NA board appointment deepens

Kathmandu, May 24: The appointment of board members of Nepal Airlines Corporation has been drawn into controversy after allegations of irregularities in the selection process.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation had appointed five members to the airline’s board on Baisakh 31. The appointees include Dr Deepak Prasad Bastola (Kaski), Pravin Bhattarai (Chitwan), Maheshwar Bhakta Shrestha (Lalitpur), Rupa Lamichhane (Kathmandu), and Lilaraj Dhakal (Syangja).

The decision, taken at ministerial level by Tourism Minister Khakda Raj Paudel (Ganesh), has now come under scrutiny. A complaint has been filed with the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, alleging that the selection of five candidates from 27 applicants involved manipulation.

According to the complaint, although the ministry claimed that candidates were selected based on academic qualifications, experience, business plans, presentations, and interviews, the final decision allegedly ignored merit-based scoring and undermined good governance.

The petition argues that despite the government’s commitment to transparency and good governance after the Gen-Z movement, the appointment process raises serious questions about integrity in public institutions.

It requests the Prime Minister’s Office to publish detailed evaluation results, including marks obtained by all candidates, and to halt the appointment process until a proper investigation is completed.

Sources said the matter has already been briefed to Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, and an internal investigation is underway.

According to officials, 24 applicants were shortlisted for interviews and presentations held on Baisakh 27. The complaint claims that candidates with lower scores were selected through influence rather than merit.