Two APF officials successfully claiming Mt Sagarmatha get promotion

Kathmandu, May 23: Two female personnel of Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) who successfully climbed Mount Sagarmatha and Mount Lhotse are set to receive one-rank promotions.

According to APF Central Spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General Bishnu Prasad Bhatt, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nim Dikki Sherpa, who summited both Mt Sagarmatha and Lhotse, is being promoted immediately, while Assistant Head Constable Anita Karki, a Sagarmatha summiteer, will be promoted to Head Constable after completing the minimum required service period in her current rank.

He said the necessary procedures had already begun following the announcement by Inspector General of Armed Police Force Narayan Dutta Poudel.

Inspector General Poudel also extended heartfelt congratulations to Assistant Sub-Inspector Sherpa and Assistant Head Constable Karki for their successful ascents of Mount Sagarmatha and Mount Lhotse, stating that it was a matter of pride that they hoisted the national and organizational flags on the world’s highest peaks.

He said that raising the nation’s and organization’s flags atop Mount Sagarmatha with high morale and determination was a proud achievement. He added that their mountaineering accomplishment had inspired and boosted the morale, motivation, and enthusiasm of all APF personnel serving the nation.

During the program, Sherpa and Karki expressed pride in being able to hoist the national and organizational flags on the summit of Everest. They also conveyed heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Armed Police Force Nepal and everyone who supported, coordinated, and assisted them in achieving the successful ascent.

Assistant Head Constable Karki successfully summited Mount Sagarmatha at 10:20 am on May 16.

On the same day, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sherpa reached the summit of Sagarmatha at 11:55 am and later successfully climbed Mount Lhotse at 3:25 pm on May 17.

Sherpa, who climbed both Sagarmatha and Lhotse, and Karki, who climbed Sagarmatha, are the first female climbers in the Armed Police Force to achieve these feats. They will also be honored with the APF Award.

People’s News Monitoring Service.