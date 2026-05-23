Heatwaves to hit Western tarai districts

Kathmandu, May 23: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has issued a special bulletin regarding hot days and heatwaves (loo), urging the public to take necessary precautions.

According to an analysis of temperature conditions across the country, the bulletin issued on Friday evening states that for the next three days, the maximum temperature in some hilly and Terai areas of Lumbini Province and Sudurpashchim Province is likely to remain at 38 degrees Celsius or higher, while in a few places it may exceed 40 degrees Celsius, raising the possibility of extreme heat. The department has therefore requested people to make necessary preparations and remain alert.

Meteorologist Sanjiv Adhikari of the department said that moderate heatwave conditions are likely to persist for the next three days in the Terai regions of Lumbini and Sudurpashchim provinces, while hot day conditions are expected in the hilly areas. Through the special bulletin, the public has been urged to take necessary precautions to avoid the impacts of the heat.

According to him, since the 6th of this month, maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above have already been recorded in a few hilly and Tarai areas of Sudurpashchim Province and in some Tarai regions of Lumbini Province. In addition, temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius have been measured in some hilly and Tarai areas of both Sudurpashchim and Lumbini provinces.

Affected Districts

According to the department, the districts that need to take precautions include Kanchanpur, Kailali, Doti, Bardiya, Banke, and Dang. Districts requiring updates and close monitoring include Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Achham, Surkhet, Salyan, Rolpa, Pyuthan, Palpa, Arghakhanchi, Rupandehi, and Kapilvastu.

The department has warned that possible effects of hot winds and heatwaves may include fatigue, weakness, excessive thirst, headaches, leg cramps, dizziness, fainting, muscle pain, vomiting, and other health problems. The public has been urged to take preventive measures against these conditions.

To avoid the effects of hot winds and heatwaves, the department has advised people to stay indoors or in cool places during peak heat hours, avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, refrain from going out in intense sunlight, wear light cotton clothing, cover the head, and use hats when going outside.

Similarly, people have been advised to drink plenty of water and fluids such as juice and sherbet regularly and to remain in regular contact with health workers for additional advice if any health issues arise.

The department has also requested the public to regularly follow the daily weather forecast bulletins issued by the Meteorological Forecasting Division for updated weather information.

People’s News Monitoring Service.