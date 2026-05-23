Over 270 climbers reach Everest summit in a single day

Kathmandu, May 23: More than 270 climbers reached the summit on May 20, renewing concerns over safety and regulation and overcrowding on the world’s highest peak.

Expedition operators reported that over 270 climbers summited from Nepal’s side in a single day, while more than 300 people were estimated to be on the route between Camp III and Camp IV at the same time, causing congestion on narrow sections of the climb. Drone footage and photos circulating online showed long queues of climbers on the upper mountain.

Nepal’s Department of Tourism said the figures were still under verification. Director Nisha Thapa Raut said the agency was reviewing the reports but had not confirmed the exact numbers.

The scenes drew comparisons with the 2019 Everest bottleneck, when severe crowding near the Hillary Step during a short weather window contributed to delays and multiple deaths. According to Guinness World Records, 354 ascents were recorded in a single day on May 23, 2019, from both Nepal and Tibet, including 223 from Nepal on May 22 and 212 on May 23.

Veteran climbers said conditions this season appeared more crowded. Record-setting climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who recently completed his 32nd Everest ascent, said the route felt more congested than in previous years and suggested the need for tighter control.

The increase in climbers has revived debate on whether Nepal should impose limits on permits during peak season. The Supreme Court directed the government in April 2024 to regulate Everest expeditions based on carrying capacity, citing safety, overcrowding and environmental risks.

Officials say no quota system has yet been implemented. Raut said existing rules still do not restrict the number of climbers allowed each season despite the court order.

The issue has been linked to recent fatalities. Two Indian climbers died during descent this week after summiting Everest, one at Camp II and another near the Hillary Step. Officials said both likely died due to exhaustion. The deaths bring this season’s toll to five since April.

Authorities say Everest’s short climbing window, usually around 15 days in May, forces large groups to attempt the summit simultaneously, increasing congestion and risk.

Nepal’s National Assembly has passed the Integrated Tourism Bill, which proposes stricter safety rules, environmental funding, and a requirement for climbers to first summit a 7,000-metre peak before attempting Everest. The bill awaits approval in the House of Representatives.

This season was also delayed after a large unstable ice formation blocked the Khumbu Icefall route for nearly three weeks, pushing route fixing to late April.

Officials say climate change is altering conditions on Everest and may require changes in climbing schedules, including shifting expeditions to earlier in April to reduce congestion in the traditional May summit window.

People’s News Monitoring Service