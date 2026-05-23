Abandon province structures: Chitra Bahadur KC

Kathmandu, May 23: Chairman of Rastriya Janamorcha, Chitra Bahadur KC, has claimed that the money spent on maintaining seven provincial assemblies could make healthcare and education free in the country.

Speaking at an interaction program organized by the party in Butwal today, leader KC reiterated that there is no alternative except from abolishing federalism. He said that if all seven provinces were dissolved, the state would be able to take responsibility for education and healthcare. “By eliminating the expenses of the seven provinces, education and healthcare can be made free for the Nepali people. Four billion rupees would be enough for education and healthcare,” Chairman KC said.

He stated that he had maintained from the very beginning that the country could not sustain federalism and that the provincial structure was not necessary for the nation.

KC also said that he had advised party leaders during the recent political changes, but the current situation emerged because his suggestions were ignored. “When politics becomes purely a means of earning money, how much can the people tolerate? The impact of that is now such that even the country’s very existence has come under question,” KC added.

People’s News Monitoring Service.