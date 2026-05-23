 Foreign Minister Khanal’s visit to India postponed

Kathmandu, May 23: An important visit by Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal to India has been postponed, adding to growing uncertainty in Nepal–India relations following a series of cancelled diplomatic engagements.

Khanal was scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Jestha 18 to attend the “Big Cat Alliance” summit, an intergovernmental forum focused on the conservation of big cats such as tigers, leopards and snow leopards. The event was expected to serve as a key diplomatic opportunity, including planned informal meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

However, the summit itself has been postponed by India, reportedly citing health concerns linked to the Ebola virus. India’s Ministry of Environment said the event was deferred to ensure broader participation from all member countries. A new date will be announced after consultations with participating states.

The postponement has also put on hold Nepal’s planned diplomatic engagements, including the expected invitation to Jaishankar for an official visit to Kathmandu. Officials had viewed the summit as a potential breakthrough for improving bilateral ties and advancing high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The developments follow the cancellation of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s planned visit to Nepal, originally expected in Baishakh. While Nepal’s Foreign Ministry had not formally confirmed the date, sources said the visit was cancelled after a planned bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Balen Shah did not materialise.

Misri’s cancellation and delays in arranging a first official India visit by Nepal’s newly elected leadership have raised questions within diplomatic circles about the current state of bilateral engagement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shah had also declined meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries, including a special envoy of former US President Donald Trump, Sergio Gor, according to sources.

The Big Cat Alliance, launched by India in April 2023 during the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, brings together 25 member countries, including Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with several African nations. The platform aims to strengthen global cooperation on the conservation of large feline species and their habitats.

The New Delhi summit was expected to be the alliance’s first major meeting. With its postponement, planned diplomatic outreach between Nepal and India has been delayed, leaving officials to explore alternative channels to address what they describe as a growing period of uncertainty in bilateral relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service