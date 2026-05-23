Paudel points to Oli’s late exit as a key mistake

Kathmandu, May 9: CPN-UML Vice Chair Bishnu Prasad Paudel has taken a strong stance in favour of party restructuring, blaming leadership failures for the current political situation.

Speaking at the start of Friday’s secretariat meeting, Paudel said the present political crisis stemmed from weaknesses in leadership decisions. He specifically criticised the removal of the 70-year age limit and the two-term leadership cap, calling it a mistake.

He proposed restoring those provisions while moving ahead with party restructuring.

Recalling past missteps, Paudel also referred to Bhadra 23, saying that the situation could have been different if Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had resigned that evening after the Gen-Z protests in which a large number of youths died.

“Had he resigned on the evening of the 23rd, politics would not have reached this point today,” Paudel said.

People’s News Monitoring Service