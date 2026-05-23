Minister Yadav urges private sector to produce ethanol

Kathmandu, May 23: Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Gauri Kumari Yadav inspected the Nepal Oil Corporation’s Amlekhgunj Madhesh Province Regional Office in Bara.

During the inspection, a high-level team led by Acting Director of Nepal Oil Corporation Nagendra Shah briefed Minister Yadav in detail about the corporation’s current situation, fuel storage capacity, and supply management system.

Referring to the continuous rise in petroleum prices both in Nepal and the international market, Minister Yadav stressed the need to develop alternative energy sources to minimize the impact. She urged the private sector to actively move forward in promoting the production and use of ethanol.

She stated that the use of alternative energy that can be produced domestically is essential to reduce Nepal’s dependence on petroleum products.

Discussions were also held during the inspection regarding the status of the corporation’s fuel storage, distribution, and supply systems.

People’s News Monitoring Service.