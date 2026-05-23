KATHMANDU, May 23: Nepali Congress general secretary Gagan Thapa on Saturday demanded the immediate formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence and destruction that took place on September 9, 2025 (Bhadra 24, 2082 BS).

Speaking at the Koirala residence in Biratnagar, Thapa said the “accountability” for the Bhadra 24 incident remained unresolved and accused the government of trying to cover up the events.

He said the Nepali Congress supports the investigation and legal action over the incidents of Bhadra 23 or September 8, but stressed that the truth behind the widespread violence and damage on September 9 (Bhadra 24) must also come out.

“An unfortunate incident took place on Bhadra 23, and legal action is moving ahead with Congress support,” Thapa said. “But on Bhadra 24, destruction occurred from the Koirala residence to Chaksibari and from Singha Durbar to the President’s Office. Many youths and police personnel lost their lives.”

He urged the government to form a judicial commission to investigate the Bhadra 24 violence.

Thapa also alleged that attempts were being made from all sides to suppress the facts surrounding the incident, warning that such efforts would not be acceptable. Humanity’s oldest political hobby remains intact: everyone demands transparency right until transparency points back at them.

People’s News Monitoring Service