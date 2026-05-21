Stalemate over Indo-Nepal extradition treaty

By Our Reporter

The extradition treaty between Nepal and India is still stuck without any clear progress. It is neither being changed nor fully left as it is. While both countries are moving ahead with a new agreement on legal cooperation in criminal cases, the main treaty on extradition remains in discussion. This shows that although cooperation is improving on paper, the most sensitive part of legal and security relations is still unresolved.

The older framework, the 1953 extradition treaty signed during the era of Prime Minister Matrika Prasad Koirala, was built in a very different geopolitical context. It allows extradition between Nepal and India under defined legal procedures, including in certain cases involving third-country nationals. But that clause itself has become one of the most sensitive sticking points in the ongoing revision process.

India has pushed for expanding extradition coverage, including clearer provisions that would allow transfer of third-country nationals. Nepal has resisted this idea, seeing it as a potential overreach that could drag it into external legal and political disputes not directly connected to its jurisdiction. That disagreement has quietly slowed down the revision process, even though both sides publicly agree on the need for updates.

Meanwhile, the newly tabled Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in criminal matters has moved forward in Parliament. This agreement focuses on cooperation in investigations, sharing evidence, witness support, and smoother judicial coordination. It improves operational efficiency, but it does not replace or resolve the core questions around extradition. It runs parallel, not in place of it.

Security expert Hemanta Malla’s observation captures the current tension well. Legal cooperation frameworks and extradition treaties may appear connected, but they operate in separate legal lanes. One facilitates investigation. The other forces a state to surrender a person. That difference is precisely why extradition remains politically sensitive, even when cooperation agreements move ahead smoothly.

So what does it mean for Nepal that the extradition treaty revision remains in limbo? The answer is not simple, because the benefits and risks sit on both sides of the equation.

On the positive side, the existing treaty already gives Nepal a working framework for extradition with India. That means serious criminals cannot easily exploit the open border to escape legal consequences. For Nepal, which shares deep social and economic mobility with India, this legal channel is important for managing cross-border crime, fugitives, and financial offences.

Keeping the treaty unchanged also gives Nepal negotiating space. By not rushing into revisions, Kathmandu retains leverage in discussions with New Delhi. Any expansion of extradition scope, especially involving third-country nationals, could potentially expose Nepal to external legal pressures or diplomatic complications. In that sense, caution protects sovereignty.

But limbo also carries costs. As cross-border crime becomes more sophisticated, outdated legal frameworks struggle to keep up. Cybercrime, transnational fraud, and organized financial offences now move faster than treaties signed in the mid-20th century. Without updated extradition mechanisms, enforcement gaps widen. Criminals do not wait for legal clarity. They simply exploit it.

There is also a diplomatic dimension. India and Nepal have both acknowledged the need to modernize the treaty. Repeated delays risk sending a signal of hesitation or internal disagreement within Nepal’s policy system. That does not help long-term strategic clarity, especially when both countries are already working on deeper judicial cooperation through the assistance agreement.

At the same time, the concern about sovereignty is not theoretical. Extradition is one of the most intrusive forms of legal cooperation between states. It involves surrendering individuals to another jurisdiction, often with different legal standards and political sensitivities. For a smaller state like Nepal, any expansion of such provisions naturally triggers caution.

The current approach of separating mutual legal assistance from extradition revision is therefore politically calculated. It allows cooperation to continue in practical terms while avoiding immediate resolution of the more sensitive sovereignty questions. But this separation also creates a policy gap. Cooperation improves on paper, while enforcement architecture remains partially outdated.

What happens if the treaty continues to remain in limbo? In the short term, not much changes. Existing mechanisms continue to function, and both countries rely on diplomatic coordination for individual cases. In the long term, however, the gap between modern crime patterns and old legal frameworks will widen. That will make enforcement slower, more political, and more case-specific.

For Nepal, the real challenge is not whether to rush or delay the treaty revision. It is whether it can develop a clear, consistent legal posture. Constant hesitation creates uncertainty. Blind alignment creates dependency. Strategic balance requires clarity on what Nepal is willing to extradite, under what conditions, and with what safeguards.

The ideal path is not resistance or acceptance alone. It is structured negotiation backed by updated domestic legal capacity. Nepal needs stronger internal laws on extradition standards, clearer judicial procedures, and a transparent policy framework that removes ad hoc political influence from case-by-case decisions.

Until that happens, the treaty will likely remain where it is now: legally valid, politically sensitive, and diplomatically unfinished. A document that governs justice across borders, but still waits for political confidence to fully come alive.