House dissolution hearing deferred

Kathmandu, May 20: The hearing on petitions related to the dissolution of the House of Representatives of Nepal has been postponed. Because apparently Nepal’s constitutional drama also needs scheduling conflicts.

The hearing was deferred after the Constitutional Bench, which had been sitting every Wednesday, did not convene following the appointment of Manoj Kumar Sharma as Chief Justice on Wednesday.

Earlier, when Sapana Pradhan Malla was serving as acting Chief Justice, the Constitutional Bench used to sit on Mondays and Wednesdays.

A total of 20 writ petitions scheduled for hearing today over the House dissolution were placed on the postponed list.

Supreme Court spokesperson and co-registrar Arjun Prasad Koirala said the hearing was deferred because the Constitutional Bench did not sit.

The next hearing date has not yet been announced.

People’s News Monitoring Service