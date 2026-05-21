Above 270 expeditors climb Mt Sagarmatha

Kathmandu, May 21: More than 270 climbers successfully summited Mount Sagarmatha (Everest), the world’s highest peak, in a single day on Wednesday, May 20.

According to the Nepal Mountaineering Operators Association Nepal, this is one of the largest and most historic single-day ascents in the history of Nepal’s mountain tourism. A press release issued by the association’s General Secretary, Rishi Ram Bhandari, stated that the achievement marks a highly proud and encouraging moment for Nepal’s tourism and adventure sectors.

This season, several new records have also been set, including the 32nd Everest ascent by Nepal’s Kami Rita Sherpa and the 11th ascent by Lakpa Sherpa of Sankhuwasabha among female climbers.

During this year’s spring climbing season, more than 500 climbers obtained permits to ascend Everest from the Nepal side, which itself is a new record.

The association stated that the route to Everest was officially opened for climbers after the route-fixing and rope-laying team of the Nepal Mountaineering Operators Association successfully completed the route construction on May 13, 2026. Since then, favorable weather conditions have enabled climbers to continue reaching the summit.

General Secretary Bhandari said that due to the discipline and cooperation among all concerned stakeholders, climbers, Sherpa guides, and support staff, mountaineering activities on Everest and other Himalayan peaks are currently being carried out safely, systematically, and successfully.

People’s News Monitoring Service.