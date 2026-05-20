Govt reaffirms commitment to exit FATF grey list: Wagle

Kathmandu, May 20: Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle has reiterated that the government is fully committed to securing Nepal’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

During a meeting held at the Ministry of Finance with a delegation from the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), Wagle said the government is actively implementing both immediate and long-term reforms under the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) action plan.

He assured that state agencies are mobilizing resources and strengthening institutional capacity to address concerns raised by global monitoring bodies. According to him, governance reforms and development initiatives have already begun delivering visible results.

Wagle also informed the delegation that progress is being closely tracked through regular review mechanisms and that efforts are underway across multiple agencies to meet compliance requirements.

He added that Nepal has made noticeable improvements in anti-money laundering indicators compared to earlier evaluations.

APG Deputy Executive Secretary David Shannon, however, said Nepal still needs substantial progress before it can be removed from the grey list.

Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Nepal Rastra Bank, and other agencies attended the discussion.

Nepal was placed on the FATF grey list in early 2025 for a two-year period and has since been implementing a 15-point reform plan focused on financial transparency and regulatory strengthening.

People’s News Monitoring Service