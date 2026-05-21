Dr. Khanal’s new poetry collection unveiled

By Our Reporter

The new poetry collection titled “Antaskaran” by poet Dr. D.R. Upadhyay Khanal was jointly unveiled by chief guest Member of Parliament Rajiv Khatri, along with Dr. Surendra K.C., Madhav Khanal, Radheshyam Lekali, and former MP Rekha Yadav, during a function held on Sunday, May 17.

It is worth noting that, besides poetry, Dr. Upadhyay has written short stories and 17 novels, and has established a world record in different 153 categories across various fields.