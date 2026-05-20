‘Nepali diaspora central to strengthening Nepal–Australia ties’

Kathmandu, May 20: Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has said that the Nepali community living in Australia has become a key force in deepening bilateral relations between Nepal and Australia.

Speaking at the launch of the report “Nepali Diaspora in Australia”, jointly organized by the Institute for Integrated Development Studies (IIDS) and the Australian Embassy in Kathmandu, Khanal underlined the growing influence of Nepalis abroad in shaping diplomatic and people-to-people relations.

He highlighted that the diaspora’s contributions continue to reinforce cooperation between the two countries and said the government is exploring ways to make Non-Resident Nepali citizenship provisions more effective. He also acknowledged legal constraints linked to Nepal’s current position on dual citizenship.

According to him, Nepal is working within existing legal boundaries to further engage and strengthen ties with its overseas population.

Australian Ambassador Simon Ernst said the Nepali community in Australia has evolved beyond being a remittance source, functioning instead as a global bridge that connects Nepal with Australia through economic activity, cultural exchange, and social integration.

The report estimates that the Nepali-origin population in Australia reached about 213,580 by June 2025, reflecting a sharp increase since 2021. Survey data shows 61.16 percent migrated for higher education, while 45.27 percent earn between AUD 65,000 and 120,000 annually. Nearly 35 percent reported investing formally in Australia.

IIDS Executive Chair Dr Bishwas Gauchan noted that remittances contribute more than 30 percent to Nepal’s GDP, stressing the importance of tapping diaspora skills, capital, and knowledge more effectively.

Research presenter Sneha Ghimire pointed out that the diaspora’s role now extends well beyond remittances, covering entrepreneurship, investment, trade linkages, cultural interaction, and knowledge transfer.

People’s News Monitoring Service