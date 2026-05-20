Embassy of Pakistan organizes essay and speech competitions for local students

Kathmandu, May 20: Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu organized award giving ceremonies of

13th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Essay Writing Competition and 9th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Speech Competition-2026 on May 19. H Hashmi, the Ambassador of Pakistan was the Chief Guest.

This year, to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, the students wrote essays on “Quaid -e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah mainstreaming the demand for Pakistan through constitutional means”. Pratik Pokhrel from Viswa Niketan Secondary School, Kathmandu secured 1st position, Dakshesh Ghimire from Chand Bagh School, Kathmandu secured 2nd position, Nitin Thapa from Pranjali World School, Kathmandu secured 3rd position and received certificates of achievements and cash prizes. The next twelve best essay writing students were also presented with special cash prizes and certificates.

In their speeches, Higher Secondary and tertiary students passionately advocated on the topic of “Will AI Engulf Libraries?”. Ms. Vishwakala Nepal from Reliance College, Kathmandu secured 1st position, Tshiring Tamang from National Law College, Kathmandu secured 2nd position, Bipyum Chaulagain from St. Xavier College Maitigar secured 3rd position and were given certificates of achievements and cash prizes. Remaining twelve participating students also received certificates and cash prizes. A good number of Nepalese students from more than 50 Higher Secondary School to University participated in the two competitions. The competitions were held in phased manner over last two weeks and it culminated in today’s event.

Ambassador Hashmi in his concluding remarks appreciated the students for their critical thinking on important issues. The Ambassador lauded students for their essay writing on constitutional efforts and Quad-e-Azam’s services in achieving Pakistan. This hones understanding highly useful for youth to serve as a binding bridge between the two countries.

The two competitions were held consecutively for the last 9 and 13 years respectively and are popular among the Nepalese youth and attract the best students from all over the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service.