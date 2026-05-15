Unsettled audit amounts have exceeded to Rs 700 B

Kathmandu, May 15: The country’s total outstanding unsettled audit amounts have exceeded to Rs 700 billion. According to the annual report for fiscal year 2081/82 submitted by the Office of the Auditor General to President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday, the total irregularities have reached Rs 755 billion.

The Office of the Auditor General conducted audits worth Rs 9.4845 trillion in fiscal year 2081/82, covering federal, provincial, and local governments, organized institutions, and other institutions and committees designated under federal law.

Highlights:

The Ministry of Finance has the highest amount of irregularities, accounting for 70.37 percent of the total.

According to Auditor General Toyam Raya, due to the protests and incidents on Bhadra 23 and 24 last year, the accounts and related records of 179 offices and agencies were not submitted, leaving Rs 147.90 billion unaudited.

The audit identified irregularities worth Rs 88.09 billion requiring various policy and systemic reforms. Of this amount, Rs 53.49 billion relates to federal government offices, Rs 5.23 billion to provincial bodies, Rs 19.05 billion to local governments, and Rs 10.32 billion to committees and other institutions, he said.

A total of Rs 14.63 billion has been recovered through the settlement of previous irregularities and the clearance of issues highlighted this year.

This year, audits were completed for 3,050 federal ministries and agencies involving Rs 2.91795 trillion.

Similarly, audits were conducted for 1,124 provincial ministries and agencies amounting to Rs 320.30 billion, 721 local governments amounting to Rs 1.10952 trillion, 577 committees and other institutions amounting to Rs 447.77 billion, and 44 institutions designated under federal law, covering 54 fiscal years with transactions worth Rs 4.68896 trillion. Altogether, audits totaling Rs 9.4845 trillion were completed, Auditor General Raya noted.

Likewise, the Ministry of Finance ranks first in terms of irregularities, accounting alone for 70.37 percent. The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport ranks second. The Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation ranks third. The Ministry of Forests and Environment and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

People’s News Monitoring Service.