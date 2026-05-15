Govt brings intelligence agency back under PMO

Kathmandu, May 15: The government has brought the National Investigation Department (intelligence agency) back under the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

The move was made under the Government Work Division Regulations 2083, according to which the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)-led Balen Shah government has placed the department under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The regulations were approved by a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Following the approval, the government published the updated structure in the official gazette, listing the intelligence department as item number 28 among 48 functional areas under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, the government led by Sushila Karki had placed the intelligence department under the Ministry of Home Affairs instead of the Prime Minister’s Office.

In 2017, the government led by KP Sharma Oli had moved the National Investigation Department, the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, and the Revenue Investigation Department under the Prime Minister’s Office, a decision that had faced criticism.

People’s News Monitoring Service