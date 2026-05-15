Sampang calls for PM Balen’s resignation, cites ‘disrespect to parliament’

Kathmandu, May 15: Harka Raj Rai (Sampang), chairperson of the Labour Culture Party and a federal MP, has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Balen Shah, accusing him of disrespecting Parliament and ignoring parliamentary traditions.

In a press statement issued today, MP Sampang said the Prime Minister must step down, claiming that he has insulted Parliament and disregarded established legislative practices.

Sampang alleged that PM Shah has left a “black mark” on parliamentary history by undermining the sovereign House of the people. He also accused him of ignoring democratic norms and failing to uphold parliamentary dignity.

He pointed out the Prime Minister’s absence during the presentation of the government’s policy and programme, his non-participation in parliamentary discussions, and his failure to address the legislature or engage with the public as required by democratic practice.

Calling Shah “incompetent and unsuccessful,” Sampang questioned what precedent is being set by a leader who, in his words, avoids public accountability and refuses to answer citizens’ concerns.

He further argued that failure to fulfil basic responsibilities disqualifies the exercise of authority, urging the Prime Minister to make way for others on moral grounds.

Sampang said that when duties are not performed, rights lose legitimacy, adding that resignation in such circumstances would help uphold the dignity of democracy.

People’s News Monitoring Service