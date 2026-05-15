KOICA KAAN and GKS networking meeting strengthens alumni collaboration, professional exchange

Katmandu, May 15: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), KOICA Alumni Association Nepal (KAAN) in collaboration with the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) Alumni successfully organized the “KOICA KAAN Networking Meeting” to strengthen professional networking, foster collaboration, and promote knowledge exchange among alumni communities.

The program was attended by Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office, Ms. Lee Woojin, Secretary and Consul and Ms. Oh Chaeyoon, Economic and Development Specialist from Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal, Dr. Ramakanta Lamichhane, President of GKS Alumni, Nabaraj Gautam, President of KAAN, Executive Committee members of KAAN and GKS and 2024 Graduates of KOICA Masters Scholarship Program.

The program commenced with a warm welcome from Ms. Manda Panta, General Secretary of KAAN. Congratulatory remarks were delivered by Nabaraj Gautam, President of KAAN, and Mooheon Kong, Country Director of the KOICA Nepal Office. Both speakers emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between KOICA and GKS alumni in contributing to Nepal’s development through professional expertise, leadership, and international collaboration.

Ms. Sunita Poudel, Executive Committee Member of KAAN, presented an overview of KAAN’s planned activities for 2026, highlighting the association’s ongoing initiatives, future collaboration opportunities with GKS alumni, and upcoming election plans.

Dr. Ramakanta Lamichhane, President of GKS Alumni introduced the GKS alumni network and shared updates from participating GKS members. The session underscored the growing engagement of GKS scholars in academic, governmental, and professional sectors across Nepal.

One of the major highlights of the event was the Experience Sharing Session featuring 2024 graduates and distinguished professionals, including Basudev Khanal, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA), Ms. Chandika Raghubansi, Officer at National Women Commission; and Khem Raj Bhatt, Public Health Inspector at Suryabinayak Municipality, Dadhikot Primary Health Center. Additional GKS members also shared their academic and professional experiences, inspiring participants through their achievements and insights gained from Korea-supported programs.

The event concluded with an open floor discussion where participants shared suggestions for strengthening future collaboration between KAAN and GKS networks. Closing remarks were delivered by KAAN President Mr. Nabaraj Gautam, who expressed appreciation to all attendees, speakers, and organizers for their active participation and commitment to strengthening alumni cooperation.

The KOICA KAAN and GKS Networking Meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both alumni networks to fostering sustainable partnerships, promoting professional growth, and contributing meaningfully to Nepal’s socio-economic development through international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) is one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation program which has been implemented since 1995. This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through short term training, master’s and doctoral degree scholarship program for government officials and providing capacity building trainings focusing on sharing Korea’s experience and technology for development. Likewise, The Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) is also a fully funded program by the Korean government that allows international students to pursue undergraduate, masters or doctoral degrees in South Korea.

People’s News Monitoring Service