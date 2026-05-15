Nepal, Thailand to expand trade and tourism ties

Kathmandu, May 15: Nepal and Thailand have agreed to push forward their bilateral partnership with a sharper focus on trade, investment, tourism and wider economic cooperation.

The discussion took place between Nepal’s Ambassador to Thailand Dhan Bahadur Oli and Urasa Mongkolnavin at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both sides explored ways to expand cooperation in key sectors including culture, agriculture and education, signalling a broader effort to strengthen long-term engagement.

Reviewing earlier commitments, the two officials assessed progress on eight Memoranda of Understanding signed last year. They pushed for faster and more effective implementation, stressing that agreements must move beyond paper and into practice.

Both sides also highlighted the need to simplify visa procedures and improve tourism services on a reciprocal basis to boost people-to-people travel and business flows. Security cooperation also came up, with agreement to enhance information sharing to address issues such as human trafficking, money laundering and cybercrime.

The meeting further discussed advancing proposed agreements on agricultural cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. Both sides exchanged feedback on draft texts and expressed interest in concluding them soon.

They also considered holding the next session of the Nepal–Thailand Joint Consultative Mechanism in Nepal at a mutually convenient time to sustain institutional dialogue.

At a broader level, the two countries reaffirmed support for each other in regional and international forums, including backing candidatures in multilateral institutions.

Economic discussions also focused on strengthening trade complementarities, improving supply chains, and creating value by linking Himalayan products with Thailand’s maritime-based goods and services.

People’s News Monitoring Service