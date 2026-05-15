‘Don’t let committee clear Sudhan Gurung without fair probe’

Kathmandu, May 14: Bhishmaraj Angdembe, leader of the parliamentary party of the main opposition Nepali Congress, has said that the allegations against former Home Minister Sudhan Gurung must be investigated impartially.

Reacting on Friday to the probe committee formed by the government, Angdembe said the accusations against Gurung should be subject to a fair and independent investigation.

Expressing concern that the committee may try to clear Gurung rather than uncover the truth, he said, “The committee should conduct an impartial investigation and not merely serve as a mechanism to exonerate him.”

Gurung had come under controversy over share investments and alleged financial ties with controversial businessman Deepak Bhatta. As public questions mounted, political and moral pressure on him intensified.

Gurung resigned from the post of Home Minister on April 22, citing moral responsibility. Angdembe had criticized the government in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it had failed to form any investigation committee even three weeks after the resignation.

Addressing Parliament, he accused the government of applying double standards, saying, “It is unjust to avoid investigating a former Home Minister while algorithmically hounding others on corruption allegations.” He had also directly asked the government in the House, “Why has the probe committee not been formed?”

The very next day, on Thursday, the government announced the formation of a three-member investigation committee led by former High Court judge Achyut Prasad Bhandari.

The committee has been tasked with investigating the allegations against Gurung and submitting a report.

People’s News Monitoring Service