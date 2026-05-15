Nepal property probe panel orders officials to declare assets

Kathmandu, May 15: Nepal’s Property Investigation Commission has asked current and former public officials to disclose their personal and family assets within one month.

The commission, led by former Supreme Court judge Rajendra Kumar Bhandari, issued a public notice on Thursday, directing people who held public office between fiscal year 2006/07 and mid-April 2026 to submit details of properties owned in Nepal and abroad. This includes assets registered in their own names as well as those of family members.

The five-member body began work on April 23 from its office at Kaiser Mahal. It has been tasked with collecting and examining the wealth records of political leaders, civil servants, security personnel, and retired officials who served during the review period.

Those required to submit details include former prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, ministers, lawmakers, constitutional office holders, provincial and local officials, and employees across ministries and departments. Members and staff of security agencies such as Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and Nepali Army are also covered, along with retired personnel.

The notice also applies to staff of public institutions, state-owned corporations, financial regulators, and judicial bodies. Officials serving in diplomatic missions and international organisations on Nepal’s behalf must also provide details.

The commission warned that anyone submitting false or incomplete information, or failing to comply within the deadline, could face legal action. The government formed the panel on April 15. Besides Bhandari, its members are Purushottam Parajuli, Chandi Raj Dhakal, Ganesh KC and Prakash Lamsal.

People’s News Monitoring Service