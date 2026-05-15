Monsoon disasters this year will affect about 226,000 people

Kathmandu, May 15: The government has estimated that monsoon-related disasters could affect 226,661 people across Nepal this year, according to the newly approved National Monsoon Preparedness and Response Action Plan for 2083 BS. The plan projects that around 51,868 households may be affected by floods, landslides, and other seasonal disasters. Nature keeps sending reminders that mountains are beautiful right up until they start moving downhill.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Executive Committee for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, chaired by Sunil Lamsal, on Thursday.

The national action plan is divided into four sections. The first outlines risk analysis and impact assessment for monsoon-related disasters. The second identifies responsible agencies and their key duties for preparedness and response. The third details sector-wise action plans for relevant institutions, while the fourth includes contact persons and information on essential search, rescue, and relief materials.

The meeting also approved a revised 2083 guideline for the formation and mobilisation of search and rescue teams. The guideline is intended to ensure that institutional mechanisms are activated automatically as soon as a disaster occurs, enabling immediate search, rescue, and primary response measures.

A separate procedure for conducting simulation drills in disaster situations was also endorsed. Officials said the framework aims to standardise mock disaster exercises and improve preparedness so search and rescue operations can be managed more effectively.

The committee further approved a revised national framework for forecast-based early action for 2083. Under the framework, authorities can carry out preventive actions in vulnerable communities before a disaster strikes, based on weather forecasts, to reduce potential damage.

In addition, the meeting amended several provisions in the 2081 procedure related to grants for strengthening, rebuilding, and rehabilitating private homes damaged by disasters.

The committee also decided that 21 technical staff will be managed at district-level earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation project implementation units through coordination between the Ministry of Urban Development and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

People’s News Monitoring Service