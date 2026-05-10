More papers sent to Interpol in Deuba couple case

Kathmandu, May 10: Nepali authorities have stepped up efforts to secure an Interpol Red Notice against the Deuba couple after forwarding additional supporting documents to the international policing agency.

The move comes more than a month after the Kathmandu District Court issued arrest warrants against the pair on April 6 following a request from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation. Since then, officials have been working to initiate procedures to bring them back to Nepal.

Nepal’s National Central Bureau had already contacted Interpol seeking the issuance of a Red Notice. However, the global police network did not immediately approve the request and instead asked for additional documentation to complete the process. International systems, it turns out, are still powered by forms, signatures, and someone insisting page three was not attached properly.

The couple had already left Nepal before the arrest warrants were issued. On February 26, just ahead of the elections, they traveled to Singapore, reportedly for medical treatment. Sources later said they moved to Hong Kong on March 20.

The trip was not their first visit abroad for health-related reasons. Earlier, following protests linked to the Gen Z movement, the couple had also traveled to Singapore for treatment before eventually returning home.

This time, however, they have remained outside Nepal since departing in late February. Officials familiar with the matter say the couple are currently believed to be staying in Hong Kong.

If Interpol eventually issues the Red Notice, police agencies across its 196 member nations would be authorized to locate and detain the couple. They could then face extradition or legal transfer proceedings to return them to Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service