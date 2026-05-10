Red corner notice against Deuba couple

Kathmandu, May 10: The process of issuing an Interpol “Red Notice” against Sher Bahadur Deuba, President of the Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister, and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, has reportedly taken a new turn.

After the Kathmandu District Court issued an arrest warrant on Chaitra 24 in connection with an investigation into a money laundering case, Nepal Police’s National Central Bureau (NCB) reportedly sent correspondence to Interpol.

According to sources, after Interpol requested some additional documents before issuing a Red Notice, Police Headquarters recently sent the required details via email.

Deuba and his wife left for Singapore on Falgun 14, allegedly on the pretext of medical treatment, and have not returned to Nepal since. They are said to have traveled from Singapore to Hong Kong on Chaitra 7, where they are suspected to still be staying.

Based on the court’s arrest warrant and a report by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, the legal pressure against them has reportedly intensified after they left the country on the eve of the election. Previously too, the couple had traveled abroad during periods of political unrest and later returned, but this time they are said to have remained overseas following the issuance of the arrest warrant.

If Interpol issues a Red Notice, all 196 member countries would be able to detain the Deuba couple wherever they are found.

Once the Red Notice is issued, a legal pathway would open to arrest them and bring them back to Nepal through formal legal procedures. After reviewing the latest documents submitted by the NCB, the likelihood of Interpol placing them on its wanted list and issuing a Red Notice is said to have increased.

People’s News Monitoring Service.