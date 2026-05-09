Russian victory day observed in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, May 9: The Embassy of Russia and the Russian House on Friday, May 8, organized a series of events dedicated to the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

In the morning, the Victory Auto Rally kicked off: a column of festively decorated vehicles under the waving banners of Victory and the Immortal Regiment, piloted by the police, solemnly drove through the central streets of the Nepalese capital along the route from the Russian House to the Russian Embassy. The participants of the event carried portraits of their relatives who took part in the Great Patriotic War.

From these portraits, an “Immortal Regiment” installation was created at the Russian House, complementing the thematic exhibition “Everything for the Front, Everything for Victory”, which tells the story of the unity of the Soviet people, who directed all their forces and resources toward the defense of the Motherland.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by newly arrived Russian Ambassador designate, Aleksei Surovtsev, the Director of the Russian House Ms. Anastasia Khokhlova and President of Mitra Kunj (Association of Graduates of Soviet and Russian Universities) Ms. Sushma Khatri, who addressed the guests, members of the Mitra Kunj and representatives of other Nepalese public organizations.

Ambassador Aleksei Surovtsev emphasized that Victory Day is a “holiday with tears in the eyes,” recalling the significance of the Victory for the entire world and the enormous price that had to be paid for it. The diplomat noted that the selflessness and unity of all the peoples of the USSR, who fought for one Motherland, became the key factor for the Victory that saved the planet from Nazism. The Russian Ambassador stated the unacceptability of the revival of Nazi ideology in the modern world, including in Ukraine, where the memory of the common feat of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers is now being destroyed. He called on the younger generation to preserve historical truth.

Attendees observed a minute of silence in memory of those who fell in the Great Patriotic War.

The guests were invited to a celebratory concert, jointly prepared by the Russian Embassy, the Russian House and Nepalese graduates of Soviet and Russian universities. The Russian-Nepalese chorus performed publicly for the first time. The audience received it very warmly.

At the conclusion of the day, Surovtsev announced that he had received information about the celebration of Victory Day on Everest by the team of the 7 Summits Club of Alexander Abramov. The Russian Embassy and the Russian House had provided the team with the Victory Banner and a banner “70 Years of Diplomatic Relations between Russia and Nepal”.