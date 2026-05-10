Government launches suggestion collection portal for drafting new budget

Kathmandu, May 10: The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has launched a “Suggestion Collection Portal” to ensure the direct participation of ordinary citizens in the process of formulating policies, programs, and the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

This digital platform has been introduced with the objective of making governance more transparent and people-oriented by incorporating the real needs and genuine expectations of the public into the policies and programs that will be made public on Monday.

Through this portal, all Nepali citizens residing both within the country and abroad, as well as subject experts and policymakers, will be able to directly submit their important opinions and suggestions to the government regarding budget preparation and development priorities.

According to Deepa Dahal, Press and Research Expert at the Prime Minister’s Office, this initiative has been undertaken in line with the Prime Minister’s key plan to ensure that the policy-making process is not confined solely to administrative circles, but also values the sentiments and expertise of the general public.

Dahal further clarified that the portal will help bridge the gap between citizens and the state, establish a new practice of good governance, and ensure that the suggestions received are seriously reviewed at the administrative level and implemented as policy measures.

The system also includes a special “Suggestion Track” feature, allowing citizens to monitor the status of their submitted suggestions and stay informed about the actions taken by the government.

The government has earnestly appealed to all Nepalis to actively participate in this important digital initiative and make constructive contributions to the grand campaign of building a “Prosperous Nepal.”

Citizens will be able to use this portal through the official website of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to directly send their opinions and suggestions to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

People’s News Monitoring Service.