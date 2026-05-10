Govt opens web portal for public suggestions on budget, policy plans

Kathmandu, May 9: The government has rolled out a new web portal designed to gather public input on the upcoming national budget and the policies and programs for the next fiscal year.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has activated the platform, opening up a direct channel for citizens to participate in shaping key government priorities and policy decisions.

According to Deepa Dahal, press and research expert at the Prime Minister’s Office, the portal allows Nepali citizens, experts, and policymakers both in the country and abroad to submit suggestions on budget planning and development agendas. She said the effort is meant to pull policy discussions beyond the usual closed administrative circles and make them more inclusive.

The system also includes a “track suggestion” feature, enabling users to monitor the status of their submissions and see what action the government has taken. Dahal noted that the initiative is expected to strengthen good governance by narrowing the distance between the state and the public, even if it’s still the government doing its best impression of suddenly discovering feedback exists.

People’s News Monitoring Service