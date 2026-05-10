Our fight is still not over: Acting Chief Justice Malla

KATHMANDU: Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal, Sapana Pradhan Malla, has said the judiciary’s struggle is far from over, stressing that fair justice cannot exist under fear and influence.

Speaking at a program organized in Kathmandu on Saturday on the occasion of Law Day, Malla urged judicial workers to move forward with courage, free from fear and pressure.

“Fair justice is not possible under fear and influence. I request all members of the judiciary to move ahead with fearless determination and courage,” she said. “I myself fought discrimination and injustice throughout my life. Our fight is still not over.”

She said the judiciary possesses the capacity to move forward in line with both the “spirit” of the Constitution and the “speed” of the government, adding that the institution must be strengthened with adequate resources and support.

Malla also stressed the need for courage and commitment to stand against conspiracies targeting the rule of law.

“We all must show the courage, capability, and commitment to rise against those who conspire against the rule of law,” she said. “Otherwise, we cannot assume that our constitutional system, democratic order, and vision of a just society will remain automatically secure.”

People’s News Monitoring Service