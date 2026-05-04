PM Shah backs landless citizen identification, resettlement plan

Kathmandu, May 4: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has said the government is moving toward a structured, transparent and long-term solution to address the issue of landless citizens after verifying their actual status across the country.

In a social media statement, he said the state will arrange safe and planned relocation for people living in high-risk or vulnerable areas. For others without land ownership, decisions will be taken based on reports from concerned agencies and verified data.

He noted that public debate around the ongoing landless settlement management has created confusion, especially in areas where encroachment on riverbanks and public land in Kathmandu Valley has been reported. According to him, attempts are being made to spread fear and misinformation among affected communities, which the government has taken seriously.

Shah also said that provisions in older land-related laws, which previously blocked long-term solutions, have been removed through a recent ordinance. With those legal barriers addressed, the government has begun collecting digital data, verifying records, and building a clear database of genuine landless households.

He clarified that these measures are not aimed at eviction but at ensuring housing rights and a permanent solution to the issue. He urged the public not to misinterpret the process, avoid panic, and refrain from circulating unverified claims.

The Prime Minister further assured that the government is committed to securing safe and dignified housing for all landless citizens and that no one will be left without shelter as part of the ongoing policy process.

People’s News Monitoring Service