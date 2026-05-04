Nepal sends diplomatic notes to India and China claiming Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyuadhara integral part of Nepal

Kathmandu, May 4: The Government of Nepal has stated that it remains fully clear and firm on the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani are integral parts of Nepal’s territory. In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry clarified that both India and China have once again been informed of Nepal’s position through diplomatic channels.

The ministry said its attention had been drawn to questions and concerns raised in various media outlets regarding the proposed Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route to be operated by India and China via Nepali territory through Lipulekh. The statement reiterated that, according to the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, located east of the Mahakali River, are inseparable parts of Nepal.

In the same context, the Government of Nepal stated that it has once again communicated its stance on the proposed Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route through Lipulekh to both India and China through diplomatic means.

“The Government of Nepal is fully clear and steadfast on the fact that, as established by the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, which lie east of the Mahakali River, are integral parts of Nepal,” the statement said. “Regarding the proposed Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage to be conducted via Nepali land through Lipulekh, the Government of Nepal has once again conveyed its clear position and concerns to both India and China through diplomatic channels. Previously as well, the Government of Nepal has continuously urged the Government of India not to carry out any activities in the area, including road construction or expansion, border trade, or pilgrimage-related activities.”

Similarly, the statement clarified that friendly nation China has also been officially informed that the Lipulekh area falls within Nepali territory. The ministry reiterated Nepal’s commitment to resolving border issues through diplomatic means on the basis of historical treaties, facts, maps, and evidence, while taking into account the close and friendly relations between Nepal and India.

People’s News Monitoring Service.