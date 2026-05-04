Nepal reasserts claim over Lipulekh, objects to India-China pilgrimage plan

Kathmandu, May 4: Nepal has restated its position on the disputed Lipulekh region after India moved ahead with plans to resume the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via the pass in coordination with China.

Responding to media queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Nepal’s stance on territorial integrity remains unchanged. It reaffirmed that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, all located east of the Mahakali River, belong to Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, backed by historical maps and records.

The ministry said it has formally communicated this position to both India and China through diplomatic channels, objecting to any activity in the area without Nepal’s consent.

MoFA spokesperson Lok Bahadur Thapa Chhetri confirmed that diplomatic notes have been sent to both neighbours. Nepal has raised concerns with India over including Lipulekh in its pilgrimage route and urged it to avoid infrastructure development, trade operations or religious travel in the disputed territory. China has also been informed that Nepal considers Lipulekh part of its sovereign land.

The ministry noted that Nepal has consistently objected whenever India and China have made bilateral arrangements involving the pass. It reiterated that the government seeks to resolve the dispute through dialogue, relying on historical treaties, evidence and mutually accepted facts, while maintaining relations with both countries.

The issue resurfaced after India announced plans to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2026 through Lipulekh and Nathu La. Nepal has expressed dissatisfaction over not being consulted despite its longstanding claim and has responded by sending formal diplomatic notes.

The government said it will continue to push for a dialogue-based solution and expects all sides to respect diplomatic norms when dealing with sensitive border matters.

Behind the polite language, the message is simple: Nepal is reminding two much larger neighbors that maps still matter, treaties still count, and quiet coordination that ignores Kathmandu will not go unanswered. Whether that reminder changes anything in practice is another story, one that usually ends with “ongoing diplomatic efforts” and very little movement.

People’s News Monitoring Service