India pushes back on Nepal’s Lipulekh claim, cites decades-old pilgrimage route

Kathmandu, April 4: India has responded sharply to Nepal’s recent communication on the disputed Lipulekh area, rejecting Kathmandu’s position and defending its long-standing use of the route.

The reaction came after Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally conveyed its stance on Lipulekh to both India and China through diplomatic channels on Sunday evening. In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Nepal’s claim does not align with what India considers historical facts and available evidence.

Jaiswal maintained that the Lipulekh Pass route has been in use for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage since 1954. He stressed that Indian pilgrims have relied on this passage for decades, arguing that the route’s use is neither recent nor unprecedented.

India also described Nepal’s position on the territorial dispute as unilateral and therefore unacceptable. Still, it signaled that the door remains open for dialogue. According to the Indian side, outstanding bilateral issues, including border disagreements, can be addressed through diplomatic engagement and constructive talks.

The exchange marks another moment of friction between the two neighbors over the strategically sensitive Lipulekh region, even as both sides publicly commit to resolving differences through dialogue rather than escalation.