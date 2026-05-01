137th International Day of Workers being celebrated

Kathmandu, May 1: The 137th edition of International Workers’ Day is being observed across the world today. The annual commemoration traces its roots to labor protests in the United States in the late 19th century, when workers pushed for dignity, fair treatment, and recognition of their contributions.

Marking the occasion in Nepal, the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security has planned a series of events nationwide. These programs are being carried out in coordination with employers, workers’ groups, and development partners.

Globally, the day is used to spotlight labor issues and press governments and businesses to uphold workers’ rights. Calls for fair wages and better working conditions remain at the center of these observances, reflecting ongoing struggles for a decent standard of living.

In Nepal, the significance of the day is linked to the historic labor movement in Biratnagar in 2007 BS, which played a key role in shaping workers’ rights in the country. After the restoration of democracy in 2046 BS, the day gained formal recognition and is now observed as a public holiday.

Trade unions are also mobilizing for the occasion. The Joint Trade Union Coordination Centre is bringing together workers from different sectors to mark the day collectively.

People’s News Monitoring Service