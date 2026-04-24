Not a buffer, but a bridge: America’s new Nepal gambit

By Prem Sagar Poudel

An event unfolded in Nepal’s diplomatic circles following the formation of the new government led by senior Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader Balendra (Balen) Shah that shattered a decades-old tradition. The first high-level foreign visit did not come from traditional neighbors India or China, but from the United States. This visit by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur in the Trump administration signals a subtle yet significant shift in the geopolitical equations of the Himalayan region. Is this merely a routine diplomatic visit, or a new chapter in American strategy? This analysis undertakes a deep examination of the historical background, strategic objectives, regional impact, and the multifaceted dimensions of the Nepal-India-China-United States relationship stemming from Kapur’s visit.

Historical context is indispensable for understanding Nepal’s geopolitical identity. In the “Area Handbook for Nepal, Bhutan, and Sikkim” published by the U.S. Government Printing Office in 1973, Nepal was explicitly defined as a ‘Buffer State.’ It stated, “Today, the primary U.S. objective is to maintain Nepal’s status as a pro-Indian buffer state.” This definition was an affront to Nepal’s independent existence and sovereignty. However, the historical fact remains that from the time of Prithvi Narayan Shah onwards, Nepal had adopted a policy of ‘equidistance’ between China and British India. Nepal was never willing to consider itself a ‘buffer,’ nor did its neighbors treat it strictly as such. King Birendra challenged this limited definition of a ‘buffer’ by proposing the ‘Zone of Peace’ in 1975, though India did not accept it.

In today’s context, the Balen Shah government seeks to establish itself not as a ‘buffer’ or a ‘satellite,’ but rather as a ‘Dynamic Bridge’ between India and China. This change is not merely semantic; it represents a fundamental shift in strategic thinking. It signals an attempt to transform Nepal’s foreign policy from ‘reactive’ to ‘proactive’ and ‘self-reliant.’ But is this feasible when competition among world powers is at its peak?

Kapur’s visit presents a clear blueprint of the Trump administration’s South Asia policy, which he articulated before the U.S. Congress: defense cooperation, targeted investment, and diplomacy. These three pillars hold particular significance in the context of Nepal.

First, the emphasis on investment and trade: This visit marked a clear pivot from traditional aid (assistance) toward trade and investment. Following the Trump administration’s dismantling of USAID, Kapur stressed the need to improve the investment climate in Nepal and attract American companies. He requested a “predictable and conducive policy environment” in discussions with Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle. Underlying this is competition with China’s BRI projects. Kapur warned about the risks of “debt-trap diplomacy,” an indirect reference to China. The United States now seeks to draw Nepal economically into its orbit to counterbalance China’s growing economic influence.

Second, technology and digital cooperation: Kapur proposed American support and investment in Nepal’s ICT sector, digital infrastructure, AI, and cyber security. This is a crucial strategic arena. China recently made similar overtures. This demonstrates that technology and digital infrastructure have become the new battleground for geopolitical competition. For a developing country like Nepal, this presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

Third, immigration and security concerns: Kapur raised the issues of illegal immigration and human trafficking. The Trump administration’s strict immigration policies have directly impacted Nepalis. This has rendered the bilateral relationship more ‘transactional,’ wherein Nepal must address American security concerns in exchange for economic cooperation and investment.

Fourth, the sensitive issue of Tibetan refugees: Kapur’s meeting with the Tibetan community to hear their concerns and his subsequent pressure on the Nepali government regarding issues like identity documents were highly sensitive. Nepal responded by citing the sensitivity of its relationship with China and affirming a purely humanitarian approach. This incident illustrates that while the United States may wish to utilize Nepal as a ‘strategic tool’ against China, Nepal is actively seeking to avoid such entanglement.

The most intriguing aspect of this visit was that Kapur did not meet with Prime Minister Balen Shah. In the past, such high-level visits almost invariably included a courtesy call on the Prime Minister. The American side has not disclosed a reason for this omission. This can be analyzed from two angles. First, it may be a reaction to the Balen government’s ‘new diplomatic practice.’ Balen had broken with tradition by holding a single collective meeting with all ambassadors rather than individual courtesy calls. Second, it could be a ‘calibrated’ strategy by the American side. They may wish to engage directly with the perceived center of real power within the government (Rabi Lamichhane) and may be downplaying Balen’s symbolic leadership. This reflects a nuanced American understanding of Nepal’s internal political dynamics.

India is “closely studying” Kapur’s visit. Three primary reasons lie behind this scrutiny.

First, a challenge to its traditional sphere of influence: India has long considered Nepal its ‘strategic courtyard.’ For decades, the first visit upon the formation of a new government would be from India. This time, the United States has ‘seized the initiative.’ Kapur’s sudden visit, while preparations for an Indian Foreign Secretary’s visit were underway, has unsettled New Delhi, placing India in a ‘reactive’ posture.

Second, strains in U.S.-India relations: The Trump administration has imposed a 50 percent reciprocal tariff on India, while Nepal faces only 10 percent. This could potentially give Nepali goods a competitive advantage over Indian goods in the U.S. market. This economic disparity exacerbates political tensions. The U.S. seeks to expand its influence in Nepal while maintaining a strategic partnership with India, a dynamic that may appear to India as a ‘double standard’ in friendship.

Third, the Balen government’s new policies: The Balen government has imposed customs duties on Indian goods and tightened border management. This has triggered widespread protests in Nepal-India border regions. However, the Balen government has also made efforts to improve ties. Prime Minister Shah has accepted an invitation to visit India, and both sides appear to be in a mood for a ‘reset.’ Yet, contentious issues like Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura will continue to complicate the relationship.

China views Kapur’s visit as American interference within its ‘sphere of influence.’ The raising of the Tibetan issue, in particular, is an extremely sensitive matter for China. China has been expanding its influence in Nepal through BRI projects, but the U.S. MCC compact has challenged this. The competition between these two initiatives has turned Nepal into a ‘geopolitical arena.’ China has pledged investment in Nepal’s development, but concerns over debt burdens and sovereignty have made these pledges controversial. China’s interests lie in keeping Nepal at a distance from Indian influence and ensuring the security of Tibet. An increased American presence could undermine both these objectives. Consequently, China will certainly intensify its own diplomatic and economic activities in Nepal.

Kapur’s visit signals the onset of a new Cold War in South Asia. The competition between America’s ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ and China’s ‘BRI’ is now manifesting directly on the soil of smaller nations like Nepal. This has created three major challenges for regional stability.

First, Nepal’s internal political polarization: Projects like MCC and BRI have polarized Nepali politics into debates over ‘nationalism’ versus ‘foreign influence.’ This undermines political stability and good governance. The Balen government’s promise of ‘balanced diplomacy’ may be an attempt to mitigate this polarization, but success will not come easily.

Second, intensification of India-China rivalry: Nepal risks becoming the ‘ground zero’ for competition between India and China. If tensions escalate between the two powers, a landlocked nation like Nepal will bear the direct brunt. The 2015 Indian blockade serves as a recent example.

Third, the threat to Nepal’s strategic autonomy: The heightened interest from the United States, China, and India challenges Nepal’s ‘non-aligned foreign policy’ and ‘strategic autonomy.’ Although Nepal harbors ambitions of becoming a ‘Dynamic Bridge,’ it risks losing its independent decision-making capacity under pressure from powerful nations.

Kapur’s visit represents both a challenge and an opportunity for Nepal. The challenge lies in safeguarding its sovereignty and independent foreign policy amidst the competition of world powers. The opportunity lies in leveraging this competition to accelerate development and prosperity. To this end, Nepal must take several concrete steps.

First, ‘Issue-Based’ Diplomacy: Nepal must develop relationships based on ‘shared interests’ rather than generalized ‘friendship’ with all powers. For instance, it could focus on technology and investment with the U.S., infrastructure and trade with China, and cultural and economic ties with India.

Second, Transparency and Good Governance: Any international project or agreement must be advanced with full transparency, a thorough assessment of national interest, and parliamentary oversight. This will mitigate accusations of foreign influence and build public trust.

Third, Regional Cooperation Initiatives: Nepal must actively advocate for regional cooperation and stability within forums such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). This will help maintain some distance from the competition among major powers.

Fourth, Development of a Self-Reliant Economy: Ultimately, Nepal’s strategic autonomy hinges on its economic self-reliance. By investing in sectors like hydropower, tourism, agriculture, and information technology, Nepal can reduce its dependence on external assistance. This will facilitate maintaining respectful and balanced relations with foreign powers.

S. Paul Kapur’s visit to Nepal cannot be dismissed as ‘routine.’ It is a clear signal of the Trump administration’s new South Asia policy, which views Nepal as a significant ‘strategic pawn’ in its competition with China and India. It has sent a new ripple through Nepal’s diplomatic skies. Nepal’s historical identity is on a journey from ‘Buffer State’ to ‘Dynamic Bridge.’ However, this journey is not easy. The Balen government has promised ‘balanced and dynamic diplomacy,’ but its true test has now begun. The paramount question is this: Will Nepal merely become a ‘pawn’ on the geopolitical chessboard, or will it succeed in becoming the ‘king’ of its own destiny? The answer depends on Nepal’s diplomatic skill, internal unity, and commitment to long-term national interest. Kapur’s visit has starkly illuminated the harsh reality that Nepal no longer has the option to remain in a ‘geopolitical slumber.’ It remains to be seen whether this new ripple generates a positive wave or further chills the cold currents among competing powers.