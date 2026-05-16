Korean Embassy hands over Korean language textbooks for high schools

Kathmandu, May 16: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea handed over Korean language textbooks for high schools, citing the growing interest in Korean language education across Nepal.

The Korean language promotion program was launched by the King Sejong Foundation in 2012 to promote global understanding of the Korean language and culture through literature and education.

On May 15 (Friday), the Embassy of the Republic of Korea handed over 600 basic Korean language books for around 15 high schools offering Korean language classes to Grade 9 to 12 students in Nepal.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Gambhir Gurung of Future Light English High School, Rupandehi, and Park Tae-young, Ambassador of South Korea, along with embassy diplomats.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Park said that the Embassy has been actively organizing various programs to promote Korean language exchange between Nepal and Korea. He noted that continued mutual cooperation would further strengthen bilateral ties and elevate relations between the two nations.

The Korean Embassy also conducts surveys to assess the demand for Korean language textbooks in high schools that offer Korean as an optional subject.

Ambassador Park praised the King Sejong Institution as an important initiative to strengthen Nepal-Korea ties in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Principal Gurung thanked the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea for their generous support in providing basic Korean books to high school students in Nepal. He said the books would help students learn the Korean language and further enhance bilateral relations.

Ambassador Park also congratulated the first batch of 28 SEE students from Future Light English High School and highlighted that these books serve as bridges of knowledge, allowing students to explore the rich culture of Korea, understand different perspectives, and inspire new ideas and innovations in Nepal.

He further expressed his appreciation for the long-standing friendly relations between Nepal and South Korea.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea also supported 36 prospective Korean language teachers through training courses conducted in 2023 and 2024 at Bishwo Bhasa Campus (TU) under the Korean Language Teacher Training Programme, with financial assistance of USD 63,000.

More than 15 high schools are planning to include Korean language as an optional subject in the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) by 2027.

People’s News Monitoring Service