Ebola virus kills 80 in Congo; WHO declares global health emergency

Kathmandu, May 17: The Ebola virus outbreak in eastern Ituri Province of Congo has claimed 80 lives so far, with 246 suspected cases detected. The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, although it clarified that the situation does not yet meet the threshold of a full pandemic.

According to Congo’s Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba, the first suspected case in this outbreak appears to have been a nurse who died on April 24. So far, eight confirmed cases of the Ebola “Bundibugyo” strain have been identified.

The disease has now spread across Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongwalu areas in Ituri Province. Ebola was first detected in Congo in 1976, marking this the country’s 17th outbreak.

Why concern has increased

Experts say this outbreak involves the “Bundibugyo” strain, while most previous outbreaks in Congo involved the “Zaire” strain. Since most existing vaccines and treatments target the Zaire strain, the emergence of a different variant has raised concerns among health authorities.

Residents in Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, report a climate of fear. Local resident Jean-Marc Asimwe said deaths have continued for a week, with some days requiring two to three funerals or more.

People initially struggled to understand the disease. Despite the outbreak, daily activity continues in markets and public spaces in Bunia.

Risk of cross-border spread

A case has also been detected in neighboring Uganda. The infected patient died in a hospital in Kampala on May 14, after which the body was returned to Congo. Uganda has not confirmed any local transmission so far.

Africa’s public health agency warns of a high risk of spread to Uganda and South Sudan. Kenya has also stepped up vigilance due to cross-border movement, forming special response teams and tightening monitoring at all entry points.

Background of Ebola

Ebola virus disease has a fatality rate ranging from 25% to 90% among infected patients worldwide. The virus was first identified in Africa in 1976, with cases reported in Sudan and then Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

The disease is named after the Ebola River near the area where it was first detected. It spreads through direct contact with infected blood, vomit, and other bodily fluids.

Congo remains one of the most affected countries. The 2014–2016 West Africa outbreak was the largest in history, killing more than 11,000 people. Although vaccines and treatments have helped control recent outbreaks, the emergence of different strains continues to pose challenges.

People’s News Monitoring Service