Over 2,000 drivers booked in 24 hours for traffic violations

Kathmandu, May 17: Authorities took action against 2,029 drivers over the past 24 hours for violating traffic rules, generating NPR 417,000 in state revenue.

According to the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, 59 drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, 119 for illegal ride-sharing, 132 for signal violations, and 208 for speeding.

Similarly, 57 drivers were penalized for not following lane discipline, 94 for honking in prohibited areas, 95 for parking on sidewalks, 126 for driving on one-way roads, and 1,139 for other traffic violations.

The crackdown highlights intensified enforcement against road discipline violations across the Kathmandu Valley.

People’s News Monitoring Service