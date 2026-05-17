Gen Z campaign puts “Balen Government” on watch

KATHMANDU, May 17: The National Gen Z–Citizen Campaign has accused the current government of running what it called a “cruel regime” against the public and said it will keep the so-called “Balen government” under continuous scrutiny.

At a press conference held Saturday at Samvad Dabali in Kathmandu, the group said the government has failed on issues of national sovereignty and has instead turned authoritarian toward citizens.

Campaign coordinator Sunil Singh accused the government of remaining silent on national sovereignty issues while adopting oppressive practices at home. He warned that the group would not stay silent over what he described as dictatorial behavior.

“We cannot remain quiet when the state stays silent on India’s attitude in Lipulekh, but acts authoritarian and repressive against its own people,” Singh said.

Co-coordinator Ajay Sodari expressed anger, questioning the state’s response, saying the army remained silent when the parliament building and Singha Durbar were on fire but acted when demolishing squatter settlements.

“The current government is driven more by emotion than judgment, and it has ridiculed rule of law, system, and legal governance,” Sodari said.

Spokesperson Birjan Bishwakarma said the government that emerged from Gen Z activism has failed to deliver justice based on the report of the commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki. He also demanded immediate release of a report prepared by the National Human Rights Commission.

Campaign member Janam Singh accused the government of weak diplomacy, saying it has pushed national sovereignty into crisis due to its “immature foreign policy.”

People’s News Monitoring Service