Madan–Ashrit 33rd Memorial Day observed today

Kathmandu, May 17: The CPN-UML is observing the 33rd memorial day of its then general secretary Madan Kumar Bhandari and Organization Department Chief Jivraj Ashrit with a series of programs across the country.

Central commemorative events are taking place at Madannagar, Balkhu, while a thought seminar is also planned at the Madan Bhandari Memorial Foundation in Gothatar. The day is being marked with discussions on their contributions and ideology, along with seminars, tree plantation, blood donation drives, health camps, and fruit distribution to hospital patients.

Bhandari and Ashrit died in a road accident at Dasdhunga in Chitwan on May 16, 1993 (Jestha 3, 2050 BS). Within UML, Bhandari is widely credited as the architect of “People’s Multiparty Democracy.”

People’s News Monitoring Service