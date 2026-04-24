KMC issues ultimatum to clear squatter settlements

Kathmandu, April 24: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has announced that it will begin demolition of riverside squatter settlements from early Saturday morning, issuing a final deadline for residents to vacate the area.

On Thursday evening, municipal officials conducted public announcements in areas including Thapathali and Sinamangal, instructing residents to remove their belongings and leave the settlements by 7 pm on Friday (Baisakh 11).

The metropolis warned that if the settlements are not voluntarily cleared, demolition of structures will begin at 6 am on Saturday (Baisakh 12). It also stated that individuals will be held responsible for any loss of property during the operation.

Authorities have set the same 7 pm Friday deadline for the removal of all illegal houses and temporary structures.

The city has urged vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and the elderly, to relocate to safer locations with priority assistance. It has also called for coordination with Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and municipal police during relocation.

Officials said an immediate screening process will be conducted to identify genuine landless squatters, with arrangements for alternative housing expected within 10 to 15 days for those verified.

According to District Police Range Kathmandu spokesperson SP Pawan Bhattarai, residents have already been informed to relocate with their children and belongings to safe areas. He confirmed that security forces will be deployed to support the demolition process starting Saturday.

Authorities said the first phase of eviction will target four major squatter settlements in the Kathmandu Valley. Senior security officials have been instructed to coordinate the operation.

The metropolis has also warned of strict legal action against anyone obstructing the eviction process.

Officials said repeated notices had failed to clear the settlements in the past, prompting the latest decision to proceed with a more forceful enforcement strategy involving security agencies.

People’s News Monitoring Service