Diplomacy Day being marked to promote multilateralism and peace

New York, April 24: Diplomacy Day is being observed with a focus on multilateralism and global peace, reflecting the principles upheld by the United Nations.

According to the UN, consultation, inclusiveness, and solidarity form its core principles. These values ensure sustainable and effective cooperation based on equal rights and responsibilities.

Multilateralism serves both as an organizing principle of the international system and a method of cooperation. Its importance has grown further in today’s interconnected and interdependent world.

The United Nations, which has 193 member states along with more than 1,000 non-governmental organizations and international bodies holding observer status, is widely regarded as the central platform for multilateral engagement.

Established in 1945, the primary objective of the UN is to maintain international peace and security. Its Charter commits member states to resolving disputes through peaceful means and protecting future generations from the scourge of war. Diplomatic efforts continue to emphasize conflict prevention and peaceful resolution.

At the “Summit of the Future” held in September 2024, world leaders adopted the “Pact for the Future,” reaffirming their commitment to peace, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights.

People’s News Monitoring Service