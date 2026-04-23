Future of Nepal’s democracy: Youth engagement and reform

By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

The just-concluded parliamentary election will go down in Nepali political history as one of the defining moments. It will be remembered not just for the generational transition in politics, but also as a turning point that reshaped the political landscape, with youth playing a central role. In simple terms, the election has laid the foundation for a new Nepal, where young people have played a crucial role in reshaping the political landscape.

Ever since the restoration of democracy, every election has been unique in shaping outcomes. Some have been dominated by the Nepali Congress, while others were swept by the communists, mainly the CPN-UML. However, the recent parliamentary elections were notable not merely for their outcomes but for the remarkable level of youth engagement—something that was relatively uncommon in the past.

From the very day the parliamentary election was announced, young people across the country were actively engaged in the electoral process. Whether in discussions at high-end hotels in Kathmandu or in chautaris—traditional raised platforms under trees where villagers gather to sit, rest, and talk—they were seen debating candidates and their backgrounds.

Among the most consequential developments of this electoral process was the mobilization of youth voters, which drew widespread attention. Following last year’s Gen Z uprising, over one million voters registered with the Election Commission of Nepal, bringing the total electorate to 19,005,324. Voter turnout in the just-concluded parliamentary election was approximately 60 percent, with young voters accounting for more than 52 percent of the total. These statistics clearly reflect the enthusiasm of young people and their commitment to defending and strengthening democracy.

Many were first-time voters exercising their democratic rights. They waited in long lines patiently and with purpose. Their goal was simple: to elect candidates who are people-centered and committed to democratic norms and values. Young voters understood that only accountable and transparent leaders can protect and strengthen democracy in the country.

The active engagement of youth in the electoral process stems from last year’s Gen Z movement. The protest was led by young people against poor governance, rising corruption, and restrictions on social media. What began as a peaceful protest turned violent after security forces killed innocent young protesters. More than 70 young people lost their lives, and many others were seriously injured.

Over the years, many people—especially the youth—felt alienated and excluded from state affairs despite their significant contributions to nation-building. This led to growing disillusionment, prompting them to demand accountability and transparency on issues that matter to them. The Gen Z movement of last year was a direct result of mismanagement, poor governance, and widespread corruption.

Another significant development is the generational shift in leadership. For decades, national political leadership was dominated by figures who remained prominent across successive constitutional and governmental changes. However, the recent parliamentary election has brought forward a new cohort of younger parliamentarians from diverse professional backgrounds, including law, engineering, and policy analysis. Their entry into the legislature has instilled renewed hope among citizens who had long felt neglected by political leaders.

The current political landscape, shaped by the Gen Z movement and the subsequent parliamentary elections, carries genuine promise. It is widely believed that a new generation of young and dynamic cabinet members will be more responsive to citizens and more committed to public service. Similarly, young members of parliament are expected to hold public institutions to higher standards. However, this transformation will not be easy, given the deeply rooted culture of bhagbandha (power-sharing politics) that has prevailed since the restoration of democracy in 1991.

These developments are significant, but the real work of democratic consolidation still lies ahead. The focus must remain on upholding democratic norms, values, and institutions. Equally important is fostering a political culture in which public office is viewed as a form of civic service rather than a source of personal power.

This brings to mind the words of the American scholar Noam Chomsky, who emphasized that the duty of youth is to actively participate in decision-making processes on issues that affect them. He also argued that young people must hold those in power accountable. If they fail to do so, they risk becoming mere pawns rather than informed and engaged citizens.

The parliamentary election results have marked a significant shift in Nepal’s political landscape. However, the real challenge lies in what follows—honoring commitments and ensuring their implementation. Nepal does not simply need new faces; it needs young leaders who are genuinely committed to democratic norms, values, and ethics. Furthermore, the country needs representatives who act as a bridge between citizens and the state, rather than ruling with outdated mindsets.

At the same time, voters—especially young people—must remain actively engaged in state affairs and continue holding leaders accountable. If these conditions are met, democracy in Nepal can be strengthened and sustained in the years to come.