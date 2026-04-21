Foreign Minister Khanal meets US Assistant Secretary

Kathmandu, April 21: Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal held a courtesy meeting with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapoor on Monday.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singha Durbar, where both sides discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, according to ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Kshetri.

Discussions focused on strengthening long-standing friendly ties between Nepal and the United States, expanding cooperation in trade and investment, and broadening economic engagement. Both sides expressed commitment to enhancing collaboration in areas of shared interest and exploring new opportunities for economic partnership.

The ministry said the talks also emphasized linking the long-standing diplomatic relationship between the two countries with economic development and continuing such engagements in the future.

Kapoor, who arrived in Nepal on Sunday for a three-day visit, had earlier met Rabi Lamichhane, chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and Nepali business leaders. He is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle today.

People’s News Monitoring Service